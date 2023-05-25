News & Insights

Markets
VSAT

EU antitrust regulators to clear Viasat's Inmarsat deal, source says

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 25, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear U.S. company Viasat's VSAT.O $7.3 billion bid for British satellite rival Inmarsat without demanding concessions, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission's decision could come as early as Thursday although the timing could still change, the person said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS MarketsCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.