EU antitrust regulators to clear Viasat's Inmarsat deal, source says

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear U.S. company Viasat's VSAT.O $7.3 billion bid for British satellite rival Inmarsat without demanding concessions, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission's decision could come as early as Thursday although the timing could still change, the person said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

