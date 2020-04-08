Markets

EU antitrust regulators to allow drugmakers to cooperate in virus fight

Reuters
BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators said on Wednesday that they would allow generic drugmakers to cooperate to supply critical hospital medicines for coronavirus patients without fear of breaching the bloc's competition rules.

"In the current circumstances, this temporary cooperation appears indeed justifiable under EU antitrust law, in view of its objective and the safeguards put in place to avoid anticompetitive concerns," the European Commission said in a statement.

