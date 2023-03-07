EU antitrust regulators set to investigate Orange, MasMovil tie-up, sources say

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into the tie-up between Orange's ORAN.PA Spanish unit and MasMovil after the end of their preliminary review of the deal, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the European Union, is also expected to reject a request from the Spanish antitrust watchdog to take over the case, the people said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chris Reese)

