EU antitrust regulators set to clear LVMH, Tiffany deal -sources

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve French group LVMH's LVMH.PA acquisition of U.S. jeweller Tiffany TIF.N at the end of its preliminary review of the $16 billion deal, people familiar with the matter said.
The EU decision comes amid a legal battle between LVMH and Tiffany, with the latter suing the Louis Vuitton owner in a Delaware court, accusing the European company of deliberately stalling completion of the deal.
LVMH has countersued Tiffany, accusing the company of being mismanaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the deal by Oct. 26.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman )
((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTIF
Other TopicsCommodities US Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Why Warren Buffett's Protege Just Bought This Dirt-Cheap Brick-and-Mortar Retailer
- Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Piedmont Lithium Stocks All Popped Again Today