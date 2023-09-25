News & Insights

EU antitrust regulators set Oct. 20 deadline for Farfetch, Richemont deal

September 25, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Oct. 20 whether to clear luxury e-commerce company Farfetch's FTCH.N acquisition of a stake in online fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP) from Richemont CFR.S, a European Commission filing showed.

The companies announced the deal in August last year, underscoring a series of investments in digital services by luxury players as they turn to new channels to reach customers, encouraged by the shift to online shopping during the pandemic.

Farfetch would initially acquire a 47.5% stake from Switzerland-based Richemont, owner of brands including Cartier jewellery and IWC watches.

The EU competition enforcer can approve the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns.

