EU antitrust regulators set Oct. 19 deadline for Pfizer's Seagen deal

September 15, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer's PFE.N $43 billion bid for Seagen SGEN.O will be decided by EU antitrust regulators by Oct. 19, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced the deal, its biggest, in March for Washington-based Seagen, a pioneer of antibody-drug conjugates, which work like "guided missiles" designed to destroy cancer while sparing healthy cells.

The European Commission can either clear the deal after a preliminary review or it can start a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Pfizer sought EU antitrust approval on Thursday.

