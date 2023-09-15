EU antitrust regulators set Oct. 19 deadline for Pfizer's Seagen deal

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer's PFE.N $43 billion bid for Seagen SGEN.O will be decided by EU antitrust regulators by Oct. 19, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced the deal, its biggest, in March for Washington-based Seagen, a pioneer of antibody-drug conjugates, which work like "guided missiles" designed to destroy cancer while sparing healthy cells.

The European Commission can either clear the deal after a preliminary review or it can start a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Pfizer sought EU antitrust approval on Thursday.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Grant McCool)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.