News & Insights

Markets

EU antitrust regulators set Dec. 22 deadline for EQT's Dechra deal

November 21, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Dec. 22 whether to clear Swedish private equity group EQT's 4.46 billion pound ($5.6 billion) takeover bid for British veterinary pharmaceuticals maker Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L, according to a European Commission filing.

EQT announced the cash acquisition in June, making it one of the biggest deals in the UK private equity sector this year.

EQT sought approval from the EU competition enforcer on Nov. 17.

The Commission can either clear the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.