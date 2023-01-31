Markets
ORAN

EU antitrust regulators set April 11 deadline for Orange's Belgian deal

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

January 31, 2023 — 01:13 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by April 11 whether to clear Orange's ORAN.PA bid for a majority stake in Belgian peer VOO SA after the French telecoms provider signed a deal with Liberty Global's LBTYA.O Telenet TNET.BR to address EU competition concerns.

The European Commission temporarily halted its investigation into the deal in October while waiting for Orange to reach an agreement allowing Telenet to expand into Wallonia in the south of Belgium that would make it a national operator and rival.

Orange and Telenet reached an agreement on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer will seek feedback from competitors and customers before deciding whether to nod through Orange's VOO deal allowing it to gain control of the latter's cable network in the Wallonia region and part of the Brussels area.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORAN
LBTYA
TNET

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.