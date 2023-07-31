News & Insights

Markets

EU antitrust regulators send statement of objection to Pierre Cardin and licensee Ahlers

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

July 31, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's antitrust regulators said on Monday that they had sent a statement of objection to French luxury fashion house Pierre Cardin and its licensee Ahlers AAHG.F.

"The European Commission has informed Pierre Cardin and its licensee Ahlers of its preliminary view that the companies may have breached EU antitrust rules by restricting cross-border sales of Pierre Cardin-licensed clothing, as well as sales of such products to specific customers," it said in a statement.

The EU's antitrust regulators had first opened an investigation into Pierre Cardin and Ahlers last year.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.