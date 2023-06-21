News & Insights

EU antitrust regulators scrap probe into Fox unit, Ziggo

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

June 21, 2023 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have scrapped an investigation into a Fox FOXA.O unit and Netherlands-based Ziggo Sport over European sports rights in 2020, two years after raiding their premises, according to an update on the European Commission website.

The EU competition enforcer in its 2018 statement said it had raided some companies in several EU countries that distribute media rights and related rights pertaining to various sports events or their broadcasting. It did not name the companies.

Fox Networks Group (FNG), an operating unit of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, and Ziggo Sport, a Netherlands-based broadcaster owned by Liberty Global LBTYA.O and Vodafone VOD.L, said they were cooperating with the EU watchdog.

"This case has been administratively closed," the Commission said on its website without providing details.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
