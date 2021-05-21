EU antitrust regulators say investigating Coca Cola

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have launched a preliminary investigation into Coca Cola Co KO.N, the European Commission said on Friday.

"We can confirm that the Commission has sent out questionnaires, as part of its preliminary investigation into Coca Cola," a Commission spokeswoman said.

"The preliminary investigation is ongoing. We cannot comment on or predict its timing or outcome," she said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.