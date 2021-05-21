EU antitrust regulators say investigating Coca Cola

Markets
EU antitrust regulators have launched a preliminary investigation into Coca Cola Co, the European Commission said on Friday.

"We can confirm that the Commission has sent out questionnaires, as part of its preliminary investigation into Coca Cola," a Commission spokeswoman said.

"The preliminary investigation is ongoing. We cannot comment on or predict its timing or outcome," she said.

