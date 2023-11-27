News & Insights

EU antitrust regulators say Amazon's iRobot deal may restrict competition

November 27, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday warned that Amazon's AMZN.O $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot IRBT.O may restrict competition in the market for robot vacuum cleaners.

"Amazon may have the ability and the incentive to foreclose iRobot's rivals by engaging in several foreclosing strategies aimed at preventing rivals from selling RVCs on Amazon's online marketplace and/or at degrading their access to it," the European Commission said in a statement.

Amazon can request a closed door hearing to argue its case in a bid to convince regulators to clear the deal without conditions. Reuters reported last week that the deal would win unconditional clearance. The Commission's deadline for a decision is Feb. 14.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
