News & Insights

Markets
ADBE

EU antitrust regulators resume Adobe, Figma probe, deadline Feb. 5

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 20, 2023 — 03:54 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Photoshop maker Adobe's ADBE.O $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma, setting a Feb. 5 deadline for their decision, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.

The EU watchdog stopped the clock last month while waiting for requested information from the companies.

It has said that the deal may eliminate an important rival to Adobe and allow it to restrict competition in global markets for the supply of interactive product design tools.

Adobe will likely have to provide remedies to address such concerns before it can secure regulatory approval for the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.