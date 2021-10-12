Markets

EU antitrust regulators raid Stora Enso and UPM offices

Finnish forestry companies Stora Enso and UPM on Tuesday said that EU antitrust regulators were conducting surprise inspections at their headquarters in Helsinki.

BRUSSELS/HELSINKI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry companies Stora Enso STERV.HE and UPM UPM.HE on Tuesday said that EU antitrust regulators were conducting surprise inspections at their headquarters in Helsinki.

"We can confirm their visit to Helsinki," Satu Harkonen, head of communications at Stora Enso, told Reuters.

The regulators raided wood pulp makers in several EU countries on concerns that they may be taking part in a cartel, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The EU competition enforcer did not name the companies, which can be fined up to 10% of their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules.

Wood pulp is used to make tissue, writing paper and paperboard among other paper products.

