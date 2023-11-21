News & Insights

EU antitrust regulators raid online food delivery companies, probe no poach deals

November 21, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - EU regulators on Tuesday raided several online food delivery companies in two EU countries on concerns that they may have breached EU rules against cartels, with the focus also on their no poach agreements.

The European Commission, which did not name the companies nor the EU countries, said the ongoing dawn raids were conducted in the context of those made in July last year.

"The scope of the investigation, initially including alleged market allocations, has now been extended to cover additional conduct in the form of alleged no-poach agreements and exchanges of commercially sensitive information," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE and its Spanish business Glovo had confirmed last year's raids.

Companies risk fines as much as 10% of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules.

