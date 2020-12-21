EU antitrust regulators okay $38 bln Fiat, PSA merger

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday approved with conditions the $38 billion merger of Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and French peer PSA PEUP.PA to create the world's No.4 carmaker.

The European Commission said PSA will extend its small van agreement with Toyota Motor 7203.T to address EU competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story in October.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

