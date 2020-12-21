Markets

EU antitrust regulators okay $38 bln Fiat, PSA merger

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

EU antitrust regulators on Monday approved with conditions the $38 billion merger of Fiat Chrysler and French peer PSA to create the world's No.4 carmaker.

The European Commission said PSA will extend its small van agreement with Toyota Motor 7203.T to address EU competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story in October.

