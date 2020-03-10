Markets

EU antitrust regulators likely to block Fincantieri, Chantiers deal -sources

Contributors
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published

EU antitrust regulators are poised to block Fincantieri's proposed buy of French rival Chantiers de l'Atlantique unless the Italian shipyard offers major concessions to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

BRUSSELS/MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are poised to block Fincantieri's FCT.MI proposed buy of French rival Chantiers de l'Atlantique unless the Italian shipyard offers major concessions to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

However, it is not clear what concessions Fincantieri can offer, whether in terms of asset sales or the transfer of key technologies to rivals, to secure approval from the European Commission for the deal, the people said.

The company is hoping that EU competition enforcers will take into account the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on businesses and jobs before making a decision, a source close to Fincantieri told Reuters.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Elisa Anzolin in Milan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular