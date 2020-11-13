EU antitrust regulators investigating Teva over its Copaxone drug

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating Israeli drugmaker Teva TEVA.TA over the possible abuse of its dominant position related to its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone, the European Commission said on Friday.

The EU competition enforcer raided Teva in October last year and in January this year as part of its investigation.

Teva can face fines up to 10% of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.

