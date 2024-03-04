News & Insights

EU antitrust regulators halt for now probe into IAG's Air Europa deal

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

March 04, 2024 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators last month temporarily halted their investigation into British Airways owner IAG's ICAG.L 400-million-euro ($434.28 million) bid to buy out Air Europa, according to a European Commission update on its site on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer had been poised to hit IAG with an antitrust warning regarding the deal in a sign that it wanted the carrier to beef up its package of remedies submitted last month, sources had told Reuters.

"We can confirm that on 1 March 2024 the Commission stopped the clock in its investigation into the acquisition of Air Europa by IAG, with effect as of 9 February 2024," a Commission spokesperson said, adding the enforcer had requested certain data.

"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the legal deadline for the Commission’s decision is then adjusted accordingly."

The Commission's previous deadline to decide on the deal was June 7.

IAG and Air Europa scrapped a previous deal in 2021 after their remedies failed to address EU competition concerns.

($1 = 0.9212 euros)

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

