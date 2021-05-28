EU antitrust regulators fine ICAP $7.9 mln for yen cartel

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday fined the world's largest interdealer broker ICAP TCAPI.L 6.45 million euros ($7.9 million) for taking part in several yen interest rate derivatives cartels.

The European Commission had fined ICAP 14.9 million euros in 2015 but Europe's second top court in 2017 dismissed part of the regulatory ruling and scrapped the fine, citing flaws in the European Commission's decision.

The Commission subsequently appealed to the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice but lost.

"Today's decision, correcting the procedural error and including a detailed reasoning on the fine calculation, imposes fines on the three entities of ICAP having participated in the five infringements at the time," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

The Commission's 2015 ruling said ICAP rigged the yen Libor financial benchmark in several cartels with Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS UBSG.S, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and CitigroupC.N at various periods.

