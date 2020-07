EU antitrust regulators extend Fiat, Peugeot investigation to Nov. 13

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and Peugeot maker PSA's PEUP.PA proposed merger to Nov. 13, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"The Commission extended the deadline in agreement with the parties," a spokeswoman for the EU competition enforcer said.

The Commission launched a four-month long probe last month, concerned that the deal to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker may hurt competition in small vans in 14 EU countries and Britain.

The move suggests that the companies will have to offer concessions to address the competition concerns. Antitrust authorities in the United States, China, Japan and Russia have already given the green light.

Italian-American Fiat's brands include Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Maserati while French peer PSA has Peugeot, Opel and DS.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.