News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

EU antitrust regulators extend decision on Broadcom, VMware deal to June 26

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 12, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators extended on Friday their deadline for a decision on U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing firm VMware VMW.N by three days to June 26.

The deadline was extended in agreement with the companies, a European Commission spokesperson said.

Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan last week sought to convince the European Commission of the merits of the deal at a closed hearing. The company is expected to offer remedies in the coming days.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.