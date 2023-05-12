EU antitrust regulators extend decision on Broadcom, VMware deal to June 26

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators extended on Friday their deadline for a decision on U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing firm VMware VMW.N by three days to June 26.

The deadline was extended in agreement with the companies, a European Commission spokesperson said.

Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan last week sought to convince the European Commission of the merits of the deal at a closed hearing. The company is expected to offer remedies in the coming days.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.