EU antitrust regulators extend Adobe, Figma deadline to Jan. 8

BRUSSELS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday extended their deadline for a decision on Adobe's ADBE.O $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma by two weeks to Jan. 8, a regulatory filing showed.

The European Commission earlier this week opened a full-scale investigation into the deal, concerned it may remove an important rival to Photoshop maker Adobe and allow it to restrict competition in global markets for the supply of interactive product design tools.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the UK competition agency are also investigating the deal, underscoring regulators' worries about tech deals in which some big companies acquire smaller rivals and possibly shut them down.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

