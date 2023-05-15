News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

EU antitrust regulators clear $69 bln Microsoft, Activision deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 15, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday cleared Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $69 billion acquisition of Activision ATVI.O, saying remedies offered by the U.S. software giant addressed their concerns.

The European Commission said Microsoft has offered 10-year free licensing deals to European consumers and cloud game streaming services to stream Activision's PC and console games, confirming a Reuters report in March.

"The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.