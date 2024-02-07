EU antitrust regulators charge PPC with predatory pricing

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday charged Public Power Corp DEHr.AT of selling electricity in the wholesale market below cost to exclude rivals, a move that could lead to hefty fines for the Greek power utility.

The European Commission said the anti-competitive practice took place between 2013 and 2019 when PPC abused its dominance in the Greek wholesale electricity market by selling electricity generated by its thermal plants at prices below their variable costs.

It sent a statement of objections outlining its charges to PPC on Wednesday. The charge sheet followed an investigation opened in March 2021.

"The suspected effects of this alleged conduct on the Greek wholesale market for electricity were that independent power providers were marginalized and investment into more environmentally friendly energy sources was deterred," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

It said such action could have prevented independent power providers from expanding at the retail level.

"Therefore, PPC's conduct may have led to higher prices for Greek consumers, as well as higher emission levels of local pollution," it said.

Companies face fines as much as 10% of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules.

