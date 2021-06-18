Markets

EU antitrust regulators charge Irish insurers' group for restricting competition

EU antitrust regulators on Friday charged Irish insurers' group Insurance Ireland for restricting access to a data sharing platform following a two-year long investigation.

"The (European) Commission's preliminary findings show that Insurance Ireland arbitrarily delayed or de facto denied the access of certain insurers and their agents to Insurance Link," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

"Since at least 2009 and until today, access has been linked to membership in the association," it said.

