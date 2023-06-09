News & Insights

Markets
VIV

EU antitrust regulators approve Vivendi, Lagardere deal

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

June 09, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday gave conditional approval to French media conglomerate Vivendi's VIV.PA acquisition of rival Lagardere LAGA.PA.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country European Union, said Vivendi agreed to sell its publishing unit Editis and celebrity magazine Gala to address regulatory concerns about the deal.

Reuters reported in April that the remedies were sufficient to help Vivendi gain EU antitrust clearance for the acquisition.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Bart Meijer)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV
BOLL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.