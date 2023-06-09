EU antitrust regulators approve Vivendi, Lagardere deal

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday gave conditional approval to French media conglomerate Vivendi's VIV.PA acquisition of rival Lagardere LAGA.PA.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country European Union, said Vivendi agreed to sell its publishing unit Editis and celebrity magazine Gala to address regulatory concerns about the deal.

Reuters reported in April that the remedies were sufficient to help Vivendi gain EU antitrust clearance for the acquisition.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Bart Meijer)

