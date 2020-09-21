EU antitrust regulators approve Fortenova's acquisition of Mercator

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators approved on Monday an acquisition by Croatia's largest food producer and retailer Fortenova of Slovenia's largest retail chain Mercator MELR.LJ.

The Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation EU, said that the merger would not significantly reduce head-to-head competition in procurement and wholesale supply of daily consumer goods.

The transaction forms part of a broader restructuring of Fortenova's predecessor Agrokor.

It will reintegrate Mercator into the same corporate group to which it belonged from 2014, when Agrokor acquired control over Mercator, up until April 2019, when all other Agrokor assets except Mercator were transferred to Fortenova.

