Markets
AVGO

EU antitrust regulators accept Broadcom concessions, end probe

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

EU antitrust enforcers accepted on Wednesday Broadcom's offer to drop exclusivity deals with TV and modem makers and ended their year-long investigation without a finding of wrongdoing by the U.S. chipmaker.

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - EU antitrust enforcers accepted on Wednesday Broadcom's AVGO.O offer to drop exclusivity deals with TV and modem makers and ended their year-long investigation without a finding of wrongdoing by the U.S. chipmaker.

The EU competition enforcer launched an investigation into the company in June last year and even threatened to issue an interim order, its first in almost two decades, to stop such practices while the probe was ongoing.

Broadcom, which makes chips to power smartphones, computers and networking equipment and is a major supplier to Apple AAPL.O, subsequently offered to end its exclusivity deals.

"Broadcom will suspend all existing agreements containing exclusivity or quasi exclusivity arrangements and/or leveraging provisions concerning Systems-on-a-Chip (SoCs) for TV set-top boxes and Internet modems, and has committed not to enter into new agreements comprising such terms," the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular