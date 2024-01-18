News & Insights

EU antitrust regulator intends to block Amazon's iRobot acquisition - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

January 18, 2024 — 06:36 pm EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese and Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's competition watchdog plans to block Amazon.com's AMZN.O $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot IRBT.O, The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the Roomba vacuum maker plunged nearly 40% to $14.3 in trading after the bell.

WSJ reported that Amazon was informed during its meeting with European Commission's officials on Thursday that the deal was likely to be rejected.

Amazon declined to comment on the report.

The U.S. tech giant did not offer remediesuntil the Jan. 10 deadline to address the antitrust regulator's concerns that the deal could restrict competition in the market for robot vacuum cleaners, according to an update on the European Commission website.

"If the objective is to have more competition in the home robotics sector, this makes no sense," said Matt Schruers, president of tech lobbying group Computer and Communications Industry Association.

"Blocking this deal may well leave consumers with fewer options, and regulators cannot sweep that fact under the rug," Schruers added.

The European Commission, which serves as the EU's competition watchdog, had until Feb. 14 to either approve or reject the deal.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Foo Yun Chee in Brussels)

