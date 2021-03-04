EU antitrust enforcers to investigate Teva over Copaxone drug

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Thursday opened a formal investigation into whether Israeli drugmaker Teva TEVA.TA illegally hindered rivals to its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone.

The European Commission, which raided the company in 2019 and 2020, said the probe will look into whether Teva has abused its dominant market position in breach of EU antitrust rules.

The EU competition enforcer had in November last year announced a preliminary investigation into the company.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

