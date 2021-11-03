BioTech
TMO

EU antitrust decision on Thermo Fisher's PPD deal due by Dec. 7

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EU antitrust regulators will decide by Dec. 7 whether to clear U.S. medical device company Thermo Fisher Scientific's $21 billion bid for contract research firm PPD Inc, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Dec. 7 whether to clear U.S. medical device company Thermo Fisher Scientific's TMO.N $21 billion bid for contract research firm PPD Inc PPD.O, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, announced the deal in April. The contract research industry is rebounding from pandemic disruption amid growing demand for virtual clinical trials.

The European Commission can clear the deal with or without concessions at the end of its preliminary review or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMO PPD

Other Topics

Markets US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular