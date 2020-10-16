Markets
GOOGL

EU antitrust deadline for Google, Fitbit deal extended to Jan. 8

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EU antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Alphabet unit Google's $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit to Jan. 8 from Dec. 23, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Friday.

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google's $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit FIT.N to Jan. 8 from Dec. 23, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Friday.

Such extensions are usually granted when companies ask for more time.

Google last month offered to restrict the use of Fitbit data for Google ads, make it easier for rival makers of wearables to connect to the Android platform and allow third parties to continue to have access to Fitbit users' data with their consent.

The concessions, aimed at addressing EU competition concerns, will likely help the world's most popular internet search engine secure the EU's green light, sources have told Reuters.

They have, however, failed to appease rivals and customers.

A group of 19 bodies including consumer bodies and privacy advocates in the EU, the United States and Brazil is among the latest critics, issuing a joint letter on Thursday to demand tough concessions from Google.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FIT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular