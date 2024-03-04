News & Insights

EU antitrust chief Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 04, 2024 — 03:56 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a press conference on a competition case at 1200 GMT, the European Commission said on Monday without providing details.

She is likely to announce a fine and an order to iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O to allow Spotify SPOT.N and other music streaming services inform users of options outside Apple's App Store, sources close to the matter said.

The case was triggered by Spotify's 2019 complaint to the EU antitrust regulator.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

