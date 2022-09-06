EU antitrust chief to hold news conference 1100GMT, Illumina deal veto expected

AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100GMT on a competition case, the European Commission said on Tuesday, without providing any details.

Vestager is expected to announce her veto against U.S. life sciences company Illumina's ILMN.O $7.1 billion acquisition of biotechnology company Grail GRAL.O, a person familiar with the matter said, confirming a Reuters story last month.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

