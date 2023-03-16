EU announces plans to lead green industrial revolution

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission presented the centrepieces of a strategy on Thursday to ensure its industry can compete with the United States and China in making clean tech products and accessing raw materials required for the green transition.

The EU executive's Net-Zero Industry Act and Critical Raw Materials Act, part of its Green Deal Industrial Plan, are designed to ensure the bloc is not just a frontrunner in cutting carbon emissions, but also ahead on the technology required to do so. There are signs it is lagging.

Global investment in the green transition is set to triple by 2030 from $1 trillion last year, the Commission says.

"The bottom line is that we want to be leaders in the green industries of the future," Vice President Valdis Dombrovksis told a news conference.

The Commission said no more than 65% of any key raw material should come from a single third country.

"We are not a resource-rich continent," Dombrovskis said, adding that for many materials, Europe relied on a small number of partners. "This is not a stable nor reliable way to build the industries of the future. So we urgently need to diversify."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reinforced a lesson learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, namely that the EU cannot rely on a single supplier for essential materials.

In trade, the EU would seek to expand its network of partnerships, such as with Australia, Canada and Chile.

MAKING ITS OWN CLEAN TECH EQUIPMENT

The EU also set a target of producing by 2030 at least 40% of the products it needs for "net-zero" technologies, such as solar power or fuel cells, partly by streamlining the granting of permits for green projects.

The bloc also announced a goal for carbon capture of 50 million tonnes by 2030. Carbon capture is one of a list of "net zero" technologies the EU recognises. Controversially, these also include advanced nuclear processes.

BusinessEurope described the proposal as of "limited scope" and said the EU should acknowledge that the decarbonisation of Europe is a priority for the whole economy.

Another industry group WindEurope said the proposals failed to explain what financial support the EU would offer to massively scale up turbine manufacturing or how governments would use the new flexible rules to support this.

Colin Mackey, head of European operations at miner Rio Tinto RIO.L, said he welcomed the critical raw materials act, but that there was a long way to go to meet anticipated demand.

Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden BOL.ST said Europe needed much work to improve from a poor starting point and that major projects for copper and nickel were a priority.

