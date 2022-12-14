EU angst over "Buy American" reopens old wounds

Reuters Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Washington’s $430 billion plan for green energy subsidies has turned up the temperature on the European Union’s simmering debate about picking industrial winners and losers. Politicians across the EU are furious at the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and its host of provisions which favour domestic suppliers. That’s given European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen a prime audience for her proposed sovereignty fund, a financing vehicle to help small countries keep up with their bigger and wealthier peers. The lack of specifics so far underscores the precarious nature of her leadership effort, first put forward in September. While EU members would love to loosen the purse strings on industrial assistance, they are leery of handing over more power to Brussels.

The European Commission is the main gatekeeper on state aid, which the EU limits to protect fair competition in the single market. The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine prompted the Commission to allow governments to temporarily support certain industries. The EU also revised its guidelines on helping out green investments in early 2022. It thus holds the power to decide whether or not countries can help out local champions. Von der Leyen’s plan might let it decide which champions are deserving in the first place. This clash between giving and setting limits is the crux of the EU conundrum.

Germany’s experience managing the energy crisis shows the pros and cons of sending subsidies to the rescue. The government in Berlin is providing 99 billion euros to help households and small businesses weather the worst effects of spiking energy costs. The free spending has sparked concerns of a handout war with other European countries, particularly given the EU’s recent focus on fiscal discipline.

Von der Leyen wants to create a central pot of money to provide catch-up funds to smaller countries. To the extent the Commission takes up any new role at the sovereignty fund’s helm, it will come under fire from countries anxious to retain their economic autonomy, especially if the EU wants to finance the fund by selling bonds. The Commission’s goals might further be at odds with those of its constituents: for example, Brussels may favour cross-border projects instead of the regional assistance sought by some national governments.

Relaxing EU state aid rules fairly won’t be easy, and Europe will need a clearer industrial policy beyond handing out cash. Though U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to tweak his subsidies plan to address the EU’s concerns, there are a range of other factors that might encourage multinational companies to expand in North America. To level the competitive playing field, Europe will need to confront its longstanding shortcomings in capital markets and economic growth.

Follow @rebeccawire on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Dec. 4 that the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, as initially written, could hurt the EU’s clean technology industries and put European countries at an unfair disadvantage.

Von der Leyen said the EU needs to step up its cooperative negotiations, allow more kinds of state aid, and provide EU-level funding to level the playing field within the 27-nation bloc.

President Joe Biden said on Dec. 1 the United States would address “glitches” after hearing complaints from French President Emmanuel Macron.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.