EU and UK Brexit negotiators to call for more talks - The Times

Rebekah Mathew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union will be recommended to begin a new round of talks on Brexit in London during the weekend, The Times reported.

UK's chief negotiator David Frost and EU's Michel Barnier are expected to advise that a Brexit deal is possible, the newspaper reported.

