EU and UK Brexit negotiators to call for more talks - The Times
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union will be recommended to begin a new round of talks on Brexit in London during the weekend, The Times reported.
UK's chief negotiator David Frost and EU's Michel Barnier are expected to advise that a Brexit deal is possible, the newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((Rebekah.Mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +918067493450;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany, Eli Lilly, Harley-Davidson, Energy Transfer, Advanced Micro Devices
- Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head
- China's Ganfeng posts profit jump, quits deal to take over more lithium lines
- Oil Prices See Further Downside Amid Concerns About Demand