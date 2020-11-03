EU and UK Brexit negotiators to call for more talks - The Times

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union will be recommended to begin a new round of talks on Brexit in London during the weekend, The Times reported.

UK's chief negotiator David Frost and EU's Michel Barnier are expected to advise that a Brexit deal is possible, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Rebekah.Mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +918067493450;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.