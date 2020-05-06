US Markets

EU ambassador to China says rising Sino-U.S. tensions not helpful

Rising tensions between China and the United States are problematic for all sides and not conducive for the broad multinational cooperation needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union's ambassador to China said on Thursday.

Nicolas Chapuis told reporters during a briefing that China needs to act to alleviate tensions and further its economic reforms to avoid destruction of global supply chains, decoupling of top economies and rise of protectionism.

