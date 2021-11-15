EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says

Contributors
Robin Emmott Reuters
Sabine Siebold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BelTA

The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and other people involved in transporting migrants to Belarus, the bloc's top diplomat told reporters on Monday.

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and other people involved in transporting migrants to Belarus, the bloc's top diplomat told reporters on Monday.

Arriving at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Borrell said he had told the Belarusian foreign minister over the weekend that the situation at the border to the EU was completely unacceptable and that humanitarian help was needed.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold)

((Sabine.Siebold@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters