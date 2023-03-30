EU agriculture commissioner says he would support limits on trading with Ukraine

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski would support curbs on trading with Ukraine if Poland proposed such a solution, he said on Thursday, amid anger from farmers over the effect of Ukrainian imports on grain prices.

"If the Polish government requests trading curbs with Ukraine obviously I will support that proposal," he told reporters in Brussels.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki)

