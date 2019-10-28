EU Agrees to Yet Another Extension for Brexit

(Brussels)

In what can only be described as an act of both extreme patience—and hope for a better outcome—the EU has yet again agreed to extend the Brexit deadline from October 31st to January 31st following the big failure of Boris Johnson’s most recent deal in Parliament. The difference with this extension is that it has a caveat that if the EU and UK come to an agreement before January 31st, then the UK is free to leave in advance of the deadline.

FINSUM: The EU obviously wants the UK to leave on the best terms possible, and they are probably hoping Brexit gets completely reversed through an upcoming general election.

stocks

EU

uk

brexit

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.