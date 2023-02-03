US Markets

EU agrees Russian oil product price caps - EU presidency

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 03, 2023 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by Philip Blenkinsop and Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - EU countries have agreed on a European Commission proposal to set price caps on Russian oil products, the Swedish presidency of the European Union said on Friday.

EU diplomats said the price caps agreed by ambassadors for the 27 EU countries are $100 per barrel on premium oil products such as diesel and a $45 cap per barrel on discounted products such as fuel oil. The proposal is that they apply from Feb. 5.

