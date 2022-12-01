EU agrees on $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil -EU diplomat

December 01, 2022 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - European Union governments tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, with an adjustment mechanism that is to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, an EU diplomat said.

Poland, which had pushed for the price cap to be as low as possible, has until 1500 GMT to agree to the deal, which would then be approved by all EU governments in a written procedure until Friday, the diplomat said.

