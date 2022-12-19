EU agrees gas price cap with 180 eur/MWh trigger - document

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Union countries' energy ministers approved a cap on gas prices on Monday, which would be triggered if benchmark gas prices spike to 180 euros per megawatt hour, according to officials and a document seen by Reuters.

The EU gas price cap would kick in if prices on the front-month Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas hub contract exceed 180 eur/MWh for three days, a document detailling EU ministers' agreement showed.

The cap can be triggered from Feb. 15 onwards, and will not apply to over the counter trades initially, the document said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by GV De Clercq)

((Kate.Abnett@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.