EU agreed to pay 15.5 euros per dose for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine -document

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Union has agreed to pay 15.5 euros ($18.90) per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, an internal EU document reviewed by Reuters showed.

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to pay 15.5 euros ($18.90) per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE, an internal EU document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The price, which is confidential and was negotiated for a total of 300 million doses, is slightly lower than the $19.50 per shot the United States agreed to pay for a first shipment of 100 million doses of the same vaccine, in line with what Reuters reported in November.

The EU document dated Nov. 18 was circulated internally after the EU announced its supply deal with Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Nov. 11.

($1 = 0.8199 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Jason Neely)

