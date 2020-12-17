EU Agency Moves Forward Meeting On Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Approval

(RTTNews) - European Medicines Agency, the European Union's medicine regulator, said on Thursday that it has moved forward the date for a decision on authorizing Moderna's coronavirus vaccine to January 6 from January 12.

European Medicines Agency said Moderna, ahead of schedule, has submitted the last outstanding data package needed for the assessment of the application to approve mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine

"Taking due account of the progress made, the Committee has scheduled an extraordinary meeting on 6 January 2021 to conclude its assessment, if possible. The meeting planned for 12 January 2021 will be maintained if needed," the regulator said in a statement.

"We have been able to revise the timetables for the evaluation of the COVID-19 vaccines due to the incredible efforts of everybody involved in these assessments: the chairs of the scientific committees, the rapporteurs and their assessment teams, scientific experts in all EU Member States and my staff at EMA," said Emer Cooke, EMA Executive Director.

Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA advisory committee are meeting on Thursday to decide whether to recommend the approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. The meeting comes after the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine received an emergency use authorization.

