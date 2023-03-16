EU adjusts list of critical raw materials, adding copper and nickel

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed changing its list of critical raw materials on Thursday, adding copper and battery-grade nickel to the materials and minerals it believes are essential for future industry.

The proposed list also includes arsenic, feldspar, helium, manganese, while indium and natural rubber have been removed. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by KAte Abnett) ((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;)) Keywords: EU INDUSTRY/CRITICAL MATERIALS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.