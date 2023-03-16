EU adjusts list of critical raw materials, adding copper and nickel

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 16, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed changing its list of critical raw materials on Thursday, adding copper and battery-grade nickel to the materials and minerals it believes are essential for future industry.

The proposed list also includes arsenic, feldspar, helium, manganese, while indium and natural rubber have been removed. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by KAte Abnett) ((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;)) Keywords: EU INDUSTRY/CRITICAL MATERIALS (URGENT)

