EU adds Russia's biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

January 03, 2024 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Union has added Russia's Alrosa ALRS.MM, the world's biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list, it said on Wednesday.

"In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of sanctions, the EU today lists Alrosa, the largest diamond-mining company in the world, and its CEO," EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X.

The EU's diamond ban is done in coordination with the Group of Seven countries (G7), which announced a similar ban in December.

Alrosa did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

