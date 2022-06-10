EU accuses Austrian, Czech rail operators of blocking rival

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday charged Austrian rail company Osterreichische Bundesbahnen (OBB) and its Czech peer Ceske drahy (CD) of blocking a Czech rival's market expansion, in a move that could lead to hefty fines.

The European Commission said it had sent a statement of objections setting out its charges to the two rail operators, the latest development in a case that started with the EU competition agency making dawn raids on the companies in June 2016.

"Between 2012 and 2016, CD and OBB engaged in a collective boycott aimed at maintaining their market position and impeding the expansion of RegioJet both in Czechia and on the international rail route between Prague and Vienna," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

Czech rail company RegioJet entered the long-distance rail passenger transport market in the Czech Republic in 2011, relying mainly on used wagons in order to compete with CD and OBB.

"CD and OBB agreed to hinder RegioJet's access to OBB's used wagons for long-distance passenger transport. To ensure that RegioJet could not acquire those wagons, CD and OBB coordinated their actions in order to boycott RegioJet in sales of used OBB wagons," the Commission said.

OBB said it could not comment on the EU charge.

"It is important for us to state that we are interested in clarifying the case and are cooperating with the European Commission. The allegations date back to 2012-2016," the company said.

CD denied any wrongdoing and said it would comment more once it has analysed the EU chargesheet.

"Czech Railways does not acknowledge that the company had entered into a cartel agreement," the company said in an emailed response to a Reuters request for comment.

The companies, which risk a fine up to 10% of their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules, can ask for a closed hearing to plea their case before a final decision is made.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna; Editing by Susan Fenton)

